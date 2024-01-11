Talib Kweli, Madlib, Q-Tip And Wildchild Honor Biz Markie In New Video

Talib Kweli and Madlib honor the legendary Diabolical Biz Markie in a new video directed by Edgar Hudson. The video features the track “One For Biz!” from their dope collaborative album Liberation 2. “One For Biz!” also includes appearances by Wildchild and Q-Tip. Check it out below!
Biz Markie passed away in 2021 due to complications from diabetes. He was special in Hip-Hop, because he preferred humor over aggressive themes in his music. A fan of comedians like Benny Hill and Richard Pryor, Biz once expressed his preference for humor over seriousness, saying, “I’d rather have a smile than to be serious.” His most famous track, “Just a Friend” (1989), is a humorous, but poignant story about his attempts to woo a girl by insisting “you’ve got what I need!” The only issue was she had another man she claimed was “just a friend.”