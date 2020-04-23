TDE's Isaiah Rashad Drops "Why Worry" (Prod by Crooklin)

TDE unleashes another song, this time from Isaiah Rashad

With a time stretched and twisted sample TDE rapper, Isaiah Rashad returns with a new track titled, "Why Worry" to keep the fans entertained amidst the Coronavirus. The track was produced by Crooklin and while we don't know what project this song will be on, this is the second TDE release in as many weeks with the same quiet artwork. There are starting to be some major rumblings about a surprise Kendrick or TDE project, but no official word yet. There's no telling when or if new TDE music drops, but if there's one thing for sure, it's that new music will definitely be perfectly timed, just like this song.