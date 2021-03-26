Ted Dutch Has The Midas Touch On Upcoming Single “Ballin”

(AllHipHop Music)
With over 3 million streams on Spotify, Yung Gecko has made a name for himself in the genres of hip-hop and rap. Having only released 4 songs in the year 2020, Yung Gecko brought unique styles in each project which were able to captivate a strong following for him. Being part of the entire music production and recording process, Yung Gecko is fully involved in composing his own melodies, creating his own beats, as well as mixing and mastering his vocals. With a strong background in music theory and the piano, Yung Gecko is confident in his abilities to create high quality productions to industry standards.
Shown through his music, Yung Gecko has the talent to become a big name in hip-hop and his debut year is only the beginning of his journey. Yung Gecko is an independent artist and works without a label or a manager. He sees fulfillment in growing a fanbase by himself and enjoys sharing his music through social media by connecting with fans and other artists. With a strong following on both Instagram and TikTok, Yung Gecko sees both platforms as vital to his success as a musician.
Without social media, almost all artists would struggle to promote their songs as other means of promotion like word of mouth can only travel so far. Yung Gecko has made big plans for the coming years and has vowed to release a wide variety of music especially in 2021. With so much potential, it is exhilarating to see what Yung Gecko will bring to the forthcoming hip-hop and rap scene.