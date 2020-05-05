Tee Grizzley Connects with Scott Storch for "I Spy" Music Video

Bouncing back from tragedy Tee Grizzley returns with a new visual and a big grizzley chain!

Today Detroit's Tee Grizzley releases a new music video for his track "I Spy." With his explosively sporadic flow Tee Grizzley gives us another single from his project The Smartest that 300 Ent says is dropping this year. This track is produced by the legendary Scott Storch who recently took part in the IG battle with Mannie Fresh. With a beat from Scott Storch its like we can truly hear T-Grizz showcase his flow for this wild visual that shows T with his homies on four wheels in the desert. Tune in above: