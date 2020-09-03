AllHipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Smilez Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders"

Shirley Ju

Rapper Smilez follows up his high profile appearance on 6ix9ine's new album with his own single "Head Shoulders."


https://cmg.ffm.to/headshoulders

Smilez is about to be a problem in the rap game. 

Of course, being friends with Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks volumes in itself — but now he's debuting his own artistry. 

Boasting 181K followers on Instagram alone, the Los Angeles rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer releases his first official single titled "Head Shoulders."

The slick record is an instant banger, reminding listeners of their childhood with the phrase "head, shoulders, knees, toes!" 

Draped from head to toe in yellow and serving up bars as bold as his favorite color, the uptempto beat is laced with slippery flute and lurid energy. While we're all quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Head Shoulders" makes you that much more excited for the world to open back up.

This follows Smilez' standout feature on 6ix9ine's album, Tattletales. 

When it comes to live shows, he's had the opportunity to open for the likes of Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, and Trippie Redd in the States, and even 6ix9ine in Europe.

Smilez states: "Everything’s about to turn yellow."

