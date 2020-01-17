Texas Artist Cap Gold Releases First Single of 2020, “Spicin”

At just 20 years-old, Cap Gold has quickly taken over the Texas underground scene and amassed a significant following on a national level. Rapping through his signature gold grills, Cap first emerged with his 2018 single “HighClass Fever,” which picked up momentum at the beginning of this year, thanks in part to a viral music video, which was also featured on the eighth-annual A3C Festival compilation series, A3C Volume 8.

After a show-stealing performance at the 11th annual SXSW Takeover, where he shared the stage with DaBaby, J.I.D., Flipp Dinero, Reason, Lucki and Thutmose, Cap released the acclaimed video for his breakthrough single, “All In,” which took him to new levels of success, evening spawning an international hit remix with German artist, Sami.

On the heels of launching and co-headlining the first-annual GoldFest music festival alongside 10K. Caash and Blake in his hometown of San Antonio, Cap Gold is returning with his first single of 2020, “Spicin.” The melodically hype single, produced by digitLIX, is just a small sample of what’s to come from Cap Gold in 2020

