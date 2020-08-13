The Band of The Hawk Emerge From Houston With Politically Charged Raps For 2020

Houston rap collective The Band of The Hawk is drawing comparisons to Griselda and The Wu-Tang Clan

Ain't nothing sweet in these streets, especially in 2020 and The Band of the Hawk is here to bring you the real. Whether you want to hear it or not The Band of The Hawk might be the closest thing the South ever had to the Wu-Tang Clan and it's right on time!

Fair warning though, their album is not a Gospel project despite the acronym of, B.I.B.L.E.. This is a politically charged audio stew that's soaked up the flavor from a state quarantine, rising unemployment, and uncertainty. The Band of the Hawk always gives fans an annual dose of their total collective force, but this effort is more condensed.

Not since “BOHUP Vol.2” in 2018 have we had more than three Hawks on a song and this album has three tracks with four Hawks soaring lyrically. One listen to “Psycho” with its smooth groove and combative lyrics and these guys will have you thinking as you bob your head to the soul laden beats. It’s time to listen and learn the B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth).