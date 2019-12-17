The Bobby Effect Wants You to Know She's Got Her "OWN"

The Bobby Effect aka "the trill goddess" (a nickname given for her trademark blend of hood sensibility and conscious vibes) just dropped her new video "Own" from latest album E11EVEN. The multi-faceted identity she's known for is in full effect as she spits fire about the fearlessness that's taken her this far.

Know I’m bout to cop it I don’t care what that shit cost/ Ain’t no mountain high enough big up Diana Ross/ Know my pockets fatter than the old Rick Ross/ Wrist shine hard you can turn the lights off

With a sound that's a mix of Odd Future's dark edginess with the fierce sexiness of Nicki Minaj, "Own" makes a big statement. The metaphor of the multiple Bobbys in scenes where she plays guest and bellman speak to her commitment to have her own back and the monochromatic pink visuals and the bunnies are an homage to her femininity. "Own" is an empowerment anthem about letting women be the strong and complex individuals that they are. Click here to listen to "Own" and the rest of her newest project E11EVEN now!