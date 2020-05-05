AllHipHop
The Free Nationals Feat. Anderson .Paak, Chronixx & India Shawn on NPR Tiny Desk

OnlineCrates

Anderson.Pak collaborators and backing band, The Free Nationals rock out NPRs Tiny Desk

If you haven't already seen this blessing bestowed up on us, then click play because NPR came through in the clutch during this quarantine with an NPR Tiny desk with The Free Nationals. Joining this incredible band are Anderson .Paak, Chronixx and India Shawn who kicks off the performance with some incredible singing in her rendition of Daniel Caesar's "Beauty & Essex." India, who is formerly a background singer for Anderson .Paak also sings on the track"On Sight." During the performance we also get some Chronixx vibes as he returns to NPR's Tiny Desk to perform "Eternal Light," from The Free Nationals album.

FBG Duck Trends On YouTube With "Ugly"

Welcome to the world of FBG Duck, check out "Ugly" here!

OnlineCrates

sukantaparthib

The Mafia's meet as Rob Vicious and DJ Paul join forces for his new single "L3V3L"

Rob Vicious drops a new single & video for his new single L3V3. Produced by Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul.

MC

Lil Durk Releases "Viral Moment" From The Upcoming "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2"!

Lil Durk just released a new track and video, "Viral Moment" along with a merch drop and the announcement of his upcoming mixtape, "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" dropping May 8th.

MC

Rick Ross Joins Big B & L4L on New Track "Be Like Me"

Check out this loosey Rick Ross verse that dropped amidst the COVID-19 crisis

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud - ‘Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired’ EP

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud put together a soulful project featuring Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes

OnlineCrates

Lua Proc -The Definition of Determination

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp Cs own with boldness, honesty , and grand announcement reaching his peers

AllHipHop Staff

Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

OnlineCrates

King Braize- "Goldie's Interlude" Video

King Braize taps Dolo Filmz for the Goldie's Interlude video.

AllHipHop Staff

Maine Laveau - "Bless U"

Miami has a new fast rising rapper in Maine Laveau - check out this new visual for "Bless U" here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne - "Piano Trap & Not Me"

Lil Wayne has an Emergency COVID-19 Broadcast for everyone! Tune In!

OnlineCrates

praisealex