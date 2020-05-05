The Free Nationals Feat. Anderson .Paak, Chronixx & India Shawn on NPR Tiny Desk

Anderson.Pak collaborators and backing band, The Free Nationals rock out NPRs Tiny Desk

If you haven't already seen this blessing bestowed up on us, then click play because NPR came through in the clutch during this quarantine with an NPR Tiny desk with The Free Nationals. Joining this incredible band are Anderson .Paak, Chronixx and India Shawn who kicks off the performance with some incredible singing in her rendition of Daniel Caesar's "Beauty & Essex." India, who is formerly a background singer for Anderson .Paak also sings on the track"On Sight." During the performance we also get some Chronixx vibes as he returns to NPR's Tiny Desk to perform "Eternal Light," from The Free Nationals album.