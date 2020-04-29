AllHipHop
The Game - "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey

OnlineCrates

Game brings back Nipsey and Kobe for his video to the track, "Welcome Home"

Today the The Game is doing his part to keep the fans entertained releasing two new music videos for fans amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Taken from this Born 2 Rap album, we get the tracks "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey Hussle and "The Code" ft. 21 Savage. In the "Welcome Home" video we see Kobe Bryant and Nipsey as animated figures playing basketball and Nipsey sitting on top of his Marathon Store. Shout out to Game for keeping their memories alive. In the second video 21 Savage and Game team up for a visual that is in effect a really dope lyric video at least. Even though Born 2 Rap is said by Game to be his last album, with songs like this we just don't know if he can put the mic down. Check it out above and below:

Rich The Kid & Young Picc - Ice Water Dripping

“Ice Water Dripping” is high energy track in which Young Picc lays a captivating hook & a flossy verse

AllHipHop Staff

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mizkei$ha

3oh Black delivers more than pizza in his new visuals for "Drive The Boat!"

If his first track "All Talk" had all of Tik Tok on fire by repeating his bars for memes, 3oh Black's new video "Drive The Boat" is going to make being a pizza delivery man the brand new hot job to get! Don't believe it, just watch!

MC

New York Rapper KNDNESS Releases Trap Banger “MISS ME”

KNDNESS is repping Manhattan with his brand new song MISS ME."

Shirley Ju

Tokyo Jetz Drops Second Installment of Stimulus Package With "No Love Story"

Tokyo Jetz drops some brand new music with her latest track "No Love Story." Take a listen.

AllHipHop Staff

FIFTH Drops Debut Album ‘One Years Old’

FIFTH is repping the Bay Area with his new album "One Years Old."

Shirley Ju

Mozzy - "Boyz to Men"

Mozzy is about that ACTION! Check his new visual that tells a story!

OnlineCrates

by

jammuzic

Missy Elliott - "Cool Off"

Missy returns with a wild new video to make you move!!

OnlineCrates

Rod Wave - "The Last Sad Song"

Rod Wave says no more sad songs!

OnlineCrates

TDE's Isaiah Rashad Drops "Why Worry" (Prod by Crooklin)

TDE unleashes another song, this time from Isaiah Rashad

OnlineCrates