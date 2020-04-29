The Game - "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey

Game brings back Nipsey and Kobe for his video to the track, "Welcome Home"

Today the The Game is doing his part to keep the fans entertained releasing two new music videos for fans amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Taken from this Born 2 Rap album, we get the tracks "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey Hussle and "The Code" ft. 21 Savage. In the "Welcome Home" video we see Kobe Bryant and Nipsey as animated figures playing basketball and Nipsey sitting on top of his Marathon Store. Shout out to Game for keeping their memories alive. In the second video 21 Savage and Game team up for a visual that is in effect a really dope lyric video at least. Even though Born 2 Rap is said by Game to be his last album, with songs like this we just don't know if he can put the mic down. Check it out above and below:

