The Incredible Story of Rapper Suchet Salvesen’s Rise to Fame

Rap is a genre that focuses mainly on lyrics, rhyme, and flow. This is why it is often considered musical poetry by artists who are allowed the freedom to play with words. It is also the reason behind the crazy popularity of rap and hip-hop across the U.S., not just as genres of music but also as a musical culture. Suchet Dhindsa Salvesen, known simply as Suchet, is a rising rapper and musician from California, taking this genre to the next level with his unique touch of yodeling. This form of singing with rapid changes in pitch with the use of alliteration brings back fond memories of Jimmie Davis and Hank Williams.

Suchet adopted his stage name to keep it short and simple for his fans to remember. The yodeler and rapper are American of Norwegian origin, born and brought up in Santa Monica, California. Suchet grew up in a family of musicians, which helped him immensely in shaping his career. His father was a professional singer in a local band, and his older brother later joined the same band as a guitarist. However, Suchet’s mastery over yodeling is gifted and not inherited. As a child, Suchet often accompanied his father to events and concerts. This is when he found his passion for music and wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

At 12, Suchet started writing songs and even participated in singing competitions in school. Back then, he had no idea how to pursue music as a profession, but he enjoyed every minute he was allowed to sing in front of a crowd. In 2002, Suchet’s life took an ugly turn with his father’s sudden death. His family was drowning in poverty, with his older brother becoming the family’s only breadwinner. Suchet was only 14 then and was forced to drop out of school to support his family. He started working at a restaurant where he often hummed yodels at work. Soon he became recognized for this talent and was offered a gig to perform live at the restaurant one evening when their resident singer didn’t turn up.

Many at the restaurant lauded Suchet’s performance, earning him more opportunities to perform live. After a couple of years, Suchet became recognized for his unique rap style with a touch of yodeling that mesmerized audiences. He soon started getting offers from popular nightclubs across California, and before he turned 19, Suchet was already a renowned name in the U.S. rap scene. His unique take on these genres has quickly separated him from his contemporaries.

Suchet’s sense of medley and transition in pitch has made him a music sensation online with millions of views on YouTube and Facebook. Suchet started his Spotify account just two years ago when the pandemic was devastating the world, bringing everyday life to a standstill. He wanted to use his time indoors to create something new. During this time, he composed two smash hits that earned him more than 2 million average monthly listeners. From live shows to digital streaming platforms, Suchet has successfully entertained his audience with his style of incorporating yodeling into contemporary rap.

Now that the situation is gradually returning to normal and live shows are making a comeback, Suchet hopes to return to the stage soon. He wants to continue his journey, leaving behind a legacy for future generations of rappers.