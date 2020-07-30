AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Kid LAROI Delivers His New Music Video For "I Wish"

OnlineCrates

Fans of The Kid Laroi say he has a similar sound to Juice WRLD and Post Malone

With Juice WRLD's passing late last year, the Hip-Hop world took a hit. Few took the hit like The Kid Laroi, who had signed to same label as Juice WRLD and collaborated and toured with Juice while in Australia. In this visual for "I Wish" The Kid LAROI seems to talk about a relationship he was in that was painful. Whether it's from from past relationships that he wants to be mended or one right now, the lil 16 year old homie is going through it. Prayers that it all works out for the Australian upstart that made his way with Bibby and the Juice WRLD crew.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

NBA Youngboy Battles Thoughts of Suicide In New Visual for "All In"

NBA Youngboy has been going through it, but he's coming back strong with his friends and family behind him

OnlineCrates

Jackboy Takes You On His Private Jet For "Lost Ties" Visual

Take a ride on a private jet with Pompano, Florida rapper Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Logic Says He is Happier When He's Off The Internet

Logic has said this is his last album, what do you think!?

OnlineCrates

KAYWHIT- "Don't Worry"

KAYWHIT has delivered a fun upbeat song fit for the Summer.

AllHipHop Staff

Porcelan- "Grimey"

Porcelan's latest ballad will get you through heartbreak and relationship woes.

AllHipHop Staff

GABE-"True" Video

GABE's recent bodies of work have given a

AllHipHop Staff

Phil Lea- "Black People"

Lea steps away from his sexy sounds to speak on some timely issues.

AllHipHop Staff

BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

OnlineCrates

by

falox

J. Cole Unleashes "The King Climb Back" and "Lion King On Ice" Tracks

J. Cole returns with a few new singles as part of his 'Lewis Street' release via Dreamville / Roc Nation

OnlineCrates