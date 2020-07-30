The Kid LAROI Delivers His New Music Video For "I Wish"

Fans of The Kid Laroi say he has a similar sound to Juice WRLD and Post Malone

With Juice WRLD's passing late last year, the Hip-Hop world took a hit. Few took the hit like The Kid Laroi, who had signed to same label as Juice WRLD and collaborated and toured with Juice while in Australia. In this visual for "I Wish" The Kid LAROI seems to talk about a relationship he was in that was painful. Whether it's from from past relationships that he wants to be mended or one right now, the lil 16 year old homie is going through it. Prayers that it all works out for the Australian upstart that made his way with Bibby and the Juice WRLD crew.