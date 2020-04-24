The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

Stream the Lost Boyz Legacy today and tell us which one you like the most

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Legacy. The LB legacy definitely continues as the Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning with Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

In our opinion, the records by surprise, my brother, and lets ride are absolute bangas but don't just take our word for it, stream the Lost Boyz Legacy today and tell us which one you like the most...

