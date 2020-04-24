AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

AllHipHop Staff

Stream the Lost Boyz Legacy today and tell us which one you like the most

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Legacy. The LB legacy definitely continues as the Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning with Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen. 

 In our opinion, the records by surprise, my brother, and lets ride are absolute bangas but don't just take our word for it, stream the Lost Boyz Legacy today and tell us which one you like the most...

or Listen on Apple

https://sl.onerpm.com/7904194341

Follow us on IG

@LBLostBoyz

@MrCheeksLostBoyz

@KaceyChrysler

@FreakyKah

@OneRPM

(Info@LBLostBoyz.com)

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
PYTPrecious
PYTPrecious

WOOOOOOWWWWW...I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE All of these tracks, still listening I can't pick just one...My Brother and By Surprise are my favs right now...

Eill348
Eill348

🔥

DJMelly
DJMelly

got damn this the best lost boyz music ive heard since legal drug money dayzzzzzzz

jeanpaulroc
jeanpaulroc

The track is fire

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Missy Elliott - "Cool Off"

Missy returns with a wild new video to make you move!!

OnlineCrates

Rod Wave - "The Last Sad Song"

Rod Wave says no more sad songs!

OnlineCrates

TDE's Isaiah Rashad Drops "Why Worry" (Prod by Crooklin)

TDE unleashes another song, this time from Isaiah Rashad

OnlineCrates

Mozzy - "Boyz to Men"

Mozzy is about that ACTION! Check his new visual that tells a story!

OnlineCrates

550 Papertrail - "Fall Apart"

550 Papertrail returns with a new track from his Pack Music project featuring No Cap, Young Scooter and Rylo Rodriguez

OnlineCrates

De La Soul's Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii Drop Verses For “Real Mean” Single

De La Soul's Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii link up for a track by Real Bad Man

OnlineCrates

Lyrica Anderson - "Marriott"

Grammy winner and Love and Hip-Hop Star Lyrica Anderson returns with new music

OnlineCrates

DJ the Rapper ft. Rylo Rodriguez - "Worse Days"

Lil Baby's artist Rylo Rodriguez lends another feature, this time for DJ The Rapper

OnlineCrates

Blake Yung Releases ‘I’m Fine’ EP And Single "WILDFLOWER"

Blake Yung drops off some music for everyone to enjoy during the pandemic. Check out his new EP "I'm Fine."

Shirley Ju

by

Slaq1

Malcolm Harvest - Welcome 2 L.A. (Official Music Video)

Malcolm Harvest aka "Blvck Jagger" is the culmination of the True Spirit of Rock n Roll. Freedom, Art, Love and Mystery. Expansion.

AllHipHop Staff