The Prince of LA Taps Stunna4Vegas In "Flow Through The City"

Shirley Ju

The Prince of LA teams up with Stunna4Vegas on a brand new track.

The Prince of LA and Stunna4Vegas collaborate on a new hit, high energy smash single titled, “Flow Through the City!”

The Prince of LA recently debuted his latest project, “Arrogant” immediately after dropping his hit single, “In These Streetz” which gained major support from LA biggest platforms and DJ’s such as Power 106 and 4x DJ of the year, DJ Carisma.

After wrapping up his PR run and joining Blueface and Roddy Rich on tour, he’s now making headway to dropping his highly anticipated single, “Flow Through the City” featuring Da Baby’s Billion Dollars Baby Ent. flagship artist, Stunna4Vegas.

On Saturday, Aug. 8th, Shirley Ju recorded a clip of The Prince of LA and Stunna4Vegas that went VIRAL!!! During their music video shoot, Stunna4Vegas accidentally pulled off a girl’s ponytail. XXL, SayCheese, No Jumper, DJ Akademiks, & Power 106 all posted the hilarious moment and reached over 3 million viewership and thousands of comments in a matter of hours.

There’s no doubt that “Flow Through the City” is a hit! The two talented rap stars coming together to give us a glimpse of their lifestyle as young, rich and highly energetic artists is exactly what you can expect from this record.

 

