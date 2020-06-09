AllHipHop
The RZA Returns With New Track via ESPN's Bruce Lee Film

OnlineCrates

The RZA cooks up a track for Bruce Lee's new ESPN documentary

Bruce Lee's impact on Hip-Hop culture is well documented. Fans of both Hip-Hop and Bruce Lee need look no further than the RZA and all his movies that he sampled for the Wu-Tang to see the impact of Asian culture on Hip-Hop. Check it out as the RZA does a song for ESPN's 30 for 30 show on Bruce Lee highlighting his impact on our world. In tribute to him the RZA wrote “Be Like Water" one of Bruce Lee's most famous analogies and metaphors for how your movements and shape should be formless like water. Water is able to morph into whatever shape the water is put in, Bruce aspired to do the same with his movements and powerful fighting skills!

