The Self Proclaimed Musical Genius That is Sha-Bengez

Every generation of music has its standout artist, the one that shines above the crowd. For the modern era, Sha-Bengez embodies the essence of its greatness.
The Bronx, New York native have been taking over the hip hop scene with his potent lyricism and versatile flows that has made him a respected vocalist and rapper. Born Sharod Alleyne, he has transformed to the artist that is Sha-Bengez. Time and life were his teacher, beginning lessons at the early age of 10 where he stumbled upon music and began making it himself. By the time he was 13, he recorded his first song in a home studio. From then forward, music was tied to his destiny. Sha-Bengez would take the years following to further develop and improve his flow and wordplay. His dedication to the craft earned him recognition and much deserved reputation for his skills.
While his music thrived in the club, radio, and the street scene, Sha-Bengez wanted his music to speak his story and from then forward, became something of greater passion and substance. Through the course of his journey, Sha-Bengez stepped away from his musical career for a 3-year period before making his return to the thing that stole his heart when he was 10. Music was a part of Sha-Bengez and with the acceptance of that fate, his evolution became even more profound with his return to the industry. His style and sound were telling of the growth Sha-Bengez has achieved in his creativity and talent. Accompanied by his signature sound and style of transparent, daring, and expressive songwriting, Sha-Bengez delivered music full of hope, reflective of his experiences, thoughts, and ambitions. His studio sessions were the result of his life lessons, and his purpose was rooted in overcoming his pain.
With influences like Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Dipset, and Meek Mill, Sha-Bengez elevated himself further, founding his record label Chasing Bengez LLC. Chasing Bengez is the next step in him creating music that motivates listeners to stay focused and chase their dreams. His catalog of songs has already inspired a musical experience that is enjoyable, easy going and fun, yet still thought provocative. Soon, Sha-Bengez aims to continue that trend with the release of his upcoming Ep, “BENGEZ VISION 3D” and mixtape, “IN DUE TIME.” Both projects promise a uniquely constructed piece of musical artistry, bringing to the table Sha-Bengez’s versatility and vocal prowess. These traits have been the source of his witty lyricism and confidence in his journey of self-expression through his musical ideas and artistic craft and will surely continue to uplift his reputation.
Sha-Bengez continues to break barriers, and shatter ceilings, bringing to fans music that will push the boundaries of perception and inspire passion and introspective conversations. His music is a legacy not unto self but to humanity. His music may not change the world, but can change the people in the world.
Website: https://shabengez.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7tpYfm2E8iHiOTIdFnvINE?nd=1