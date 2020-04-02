AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

THURZ -"Nasty" Prod. by JohnnyStormBeats and DJ BATTLECAT

OnlineCrates

West Coast emcee THURZ returns with a new track featuring production from JohnnyStormBeats and DJ BATTLECAT!

As part of his "more thurz on thurzday" series, THURZ connect with frequent collaborator JohnnyStormBeats and the legendary, G-Funk All-Star himself, DJ BATTLECAT!  Known for producing artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, The Game, Xzibit and Tha Eastsidaz along with a number of other West Coast rappersTHURZ "makes it nasty." For this track Battlecat added talkbox, mixed and mastered this record.

Says THURZ, " We collectively put something together for you to party in your living room to with your Quarantine Bae. I hope you enjoy!"

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

ENC0_00RE

Future - "TYCOON"

Future takes a break from his work with COVID 19 to drop a visual.

OnlineCrates

SiR - "You Can't Save Me"

TDE artist SiR releases the music video for his nostalgic track, "Save Me"

OnlineCrates

Rod Wave - "The Greatest"

The fans keep telling Rod Wave he's "The Greatest" - check out his new video here!

OnlineCrates

4-IZE May Have Best Album Of 2020 With "Look Into My IZE"

Rapper 4-IZE is back with all-star cast of rap heavyweights for his brand new album "Look Into My IZE."

AllHipHop Staff

Sada Baby - "Outside" f/ Trap Manny Video

With 2020 in full swing, the meteoric rise of Sada Baby continues.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Protege Ant Clemons Teams Up With Pharrell For New Single "Aladdin"

“Aladdin” offers the abracadabra to takes us away. The music video has a flashback vibe, reminding you of the old-school Super Mario Bros. styled arcade game.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson ft. Wale, RJ and Joe Moses

Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson want us to know we are still "Blessed" to have life and family and friends

OnlineCrates