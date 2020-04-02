THURZ -"Nasty" Prod. by JohnnyStormBeats and DJ BATTLECAT

West Coast emcee THURZ returns with a new track featuring production from JohnnyStormBeats and DJ BATTLECAT!

As part of his "more thurz on thurzday" series, THURZ connect with frequent collaborator JohnnyStormBeats and the legendary, G-Funk All-Star himself, DJ BATTLECAT! Known for producing artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, The Game, Xzibit and Tha Eastsidaz along with a number of other West Coast rappersTHURZ "makes it nasty." For this track Battlecat added talkbox, mixed and mastered this record.

Says THURZ, " We collectively put something together for you to party in your living room to with your Quarantine Bae. I hope you enjoy!"