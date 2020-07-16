TMG FRE$H Taps Tee Grizzley For “Champagne Cry”

TMG FRE$H releases a new single titled “Champagne Cry,” featuring Detroit’s finest Tee Grizzley.

Hailing from the Bay Area, TMG FRE$H

< https://www.instagram.com/tmgfresh/?hl=en > is a jack of all trades in the entertainment industry. After his injury playing college basketball, the recording artist found a new passion in the film and TV realm, writing, producing, and directing short films and shows before landing on his true love: music. His records shed light on real-life experiences, as he injects storytelling in his lyrics.

Now, he releases a new single titled “Champagne Cry,” featuring Detroit’s finest Tee Grizzley. The after hours track is produced by Audi, highlighting the concept of one’s kindness being taken as weakness.

Speaking on the collab, FRE$H states, “We’re both very laid back, almost reserved. We both sensed that integrity in each other and we've been good friends ever since.”

This track came into fruition as they were playing each other different songs from their catalog. When Grizzley heard “Champagne Cry,” he immediately wanted to jump on.

This follows FRE$H’s previous single, “Anybody,” who’s music video currently hails over one million views and counting.