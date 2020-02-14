AllHipHop
Tommy Swisher - "Bling Bling"

OnlineCrates
by

Tommy Swisher just performed on Fox Soul for the Tammie Mac show

Bred in East St. Louis but residing in Los Angeles, artist Tommy Swisher has quickly built up his buzz with a host of releases and co-signs across the game. Now he has a new single titled "Bling Bling" that follows up his recent performance on Fox Soul during the Tammie Mac Late Night Show. Tommy also just surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify for his hit single 'Fall For Me,' produced by Grammy Award winning producer Jim Jonsin, so tune in this kid is moving! "Bling! Bling!" is off his forthcoming project This Is About Me which is expected to drop some time in Spring.

