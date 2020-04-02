Tory Lanez - "Do The Most"

Tory Lanez drops his hilarious video for "Do The Most"

After hitting over 300k on his IG Live with Drake and a host of others joining the COVID-19 party, Tory Lanez drops the visual for his track, "Do The Most." Its a quarantine party in this visual as Tory Lanez does the most in his visual as he should battling over an ex that he caught cheating with himself. CRAZY and funny at the same time! This visual was directed by Midjordan & Tory Lanez himself, so props to Tory on making sure this video was as funny as was!