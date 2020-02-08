AllHipHop
Trav Hosts A "Real Ni**a Party" With Lil Durk For Banging New Single

AllHipHop Staff
by

Trav comes into his own as not only a rapper, but also as a mogul, businessman, and force of nature for the culture.

Trav comes into 2020 swinging with his new single and visuals for “Real Ni**a Party” featuring Lil Durk.

The EMPIRE signee proves he is a force to be reckoned with in the new video showcasing his versatility as an artist with bars about the real versus the fake.

Lil Durk opens up the No Future directed video assisting with his own style and flair.

Ten years since first emerging in 2009 and garnering millions of streams and mixtape downloads, Trav is about to drop his proper full-length debut project, Nothing Happens Overnight—releasing February 28th, 2020 under the partnership between his own Money Bag Boyz label, Team Eighty Productions Inc., and EMPIRE.

Rising up from the Borough, he initially attracted the endorsement of fellow Queens hero 50 Cent and G-Unit, which led to subsequent touring throughout 2010. Meanwhile, his debut solo mixtape, The Way I See It, put up numbers with half-a-million downloads.

Follow Me spawned the breakout “Ride The Wave,” which got the remix treatment from Juelz Santana and Lloyd Banks.

Trav joined Sean Kingston on tour with Justin Bieber, and Kingston featured on the single “Up and Down.” 2017’s Qrak racked up over 2 million cumulative streams and boasted bangers like “Blow My High” [feat. Meek Mill], “Rolled Up” [feat. Belly & Tory Lanez], “Counted Me Out” [feat. Jim Jones], and “Bando” [feat. Lil Durk].

He teased his next chapter with the 2019 anthem “Called It” [feat. Nav] which racked up 1 million-plus streams. 

