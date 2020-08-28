Trouble Joins Aaria For Sensual "Thug Love" Music Video

Trouble gives rising R&B sensation Aaria a nice co-sign for her single "Thug Love"

Aaria delivers her new single "Thug Love' featuring Trouble, which picked up online after Shiggy took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing to the song . While you may not of heard of this rising R &B talent just yet, don't worry this is her first release. We have all eyes this East Coast beauty who is winning over hearts one day at a time with her sultry Trini and island vibes.

Says Aaria, “Thug Love is a really special record to me. Not only because it’s my first release, but it’s real. I wanted to sing about something real to me, something I actually connected with and knew others would too. I’m very selective with men and not easily impressed. I don’t care how big your bag is, or what you say you can do for me; You gotta come with more than that. I’m looking for that Trustworthy, Humorous, Understanding, Genuine man. That THUG love.“