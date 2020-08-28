AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Trouble Joins Aaria For Sensual "Thug Love" Music Video

OnlineCrates

Trouble gives rising R&B sensation Aaria a nice co-sign for her single "Thug Love"

Aaria delivers her new single "Thug Love' featuring Trouble, which picked up online after Shiggy took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing to the song . While you may not of heard of this rising R&B talent just yet, don't worry this is her first release. We have all eyes this East Coast beauty who is winning over hearts one day at a time with her sultry Trini and island vibes.

Says Aaria, “Thug Love is a really special record to me. Not only because it’s my first release, but it’s real. I wanted to sing about something real to me, something I actually connected with and knew others would too. I’m very selective with men and not easily impressed. I don’t care how big your bag is, or what you say you can do for me; You gotta come with more than that. I’m looking for that Trustworthy, Humorous, Understanding, Genuine man. That THUG love.“ 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

PREMIERE: Big Mechoo Debuts “Go” Via Kleb Records

D.C. rapper Big Mechoo is blowing up thanks to his latest single "Go," released on Kleb Records!

Shirley Ju

Fighting for Equality by RZA feat Ghostface Killah

The brand new single produced by The RZA From the Cut Throat City Soundtrack

AllHipHop Staff

GMSL Splurge Delivers New Single With 1017's Foogiano

Foogiano and GMSL Splurge got some big tracks in the works, check this new one "I'm A Boss"!

OnlineCrates

Nas Comes To Save The Day With "Ultra Black" Music Video

We goin ULTRA BLACK! Tune in to the Nas classic here!

OnlineCrates

Blackthought Links with Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz For "Good Morning"

From his Third Installment of Steams Of Thought titled 'Cane & Able' Set For Release Sept. 18th SEPTEMBER

OnlineCrates

New Reggae Standouts Protoje and Koffee Collab For "Switch It Up"

Summer vibes and good reggae music - tune in to rising reggae sensation Protoje's new song with Koffee

OnlineCrates

Hip Hop Loves Foundation Takes On Gun Violence & Police Brutality On “Burning Crosses”

Hip Hop Loves Foundation releases single “Burning Crosses” for the up-coming “Stop Shooting” Album to Stand Against Gun Violence and Police Brutality.

AllHipHop Staff

Fresho Franklin Keeps Pushing with New Project '18 KG' With "Out The Pound"

Fresho Franklin Has A DJ Self Hosted Project Coming Called 'Federal Nightmare'

OnlineCrates