True Story Gee - "Trap Melody Kid" ft K Camp, Sy Ari Da Kid, Eearz

True Story Gee is currently signed to multi-platinum artist K Camp's record label Rare Sound

Following the release of his K Camp-assisted single "Racks," and much anticipation all across the board, Rare Sound artist True Story Gee makes a splash today (March 6) by releasing his brand new project Trap Melody Kid available now on all platforms.

The 19-track project includes features from the aforementioned K Camp, as well as Sy Ari Da Kid, Eearz, True Story Ro and Paxquiao, while the likes of Bobby Kritical, Section 8, London and more handled the hard-hitting production. When it comes to Gee's style, you can expect a few things: real, authentic raps; melodic and soothing flows; and an overall message that, one way or the other, you'll be able to apply to your life. While Gee is certainly not a newcomer to this industry (he's released 4 solo mixtapes, has collab'd with K Camp and several others, performed all over the country, etc.), Trap Melody Kid is a culmination of hard work, growth and a look at what's ahead. All in all, this body of work gives fans a true inside look at Gee's life and the various things he's been through growing up in Atlanta.

​