True Story Gee - "Trap Melody Kid" ft K Camp, Sy Ari Da Kid, Eearz

OnlineCrates

True Story Gee is currently signed to multi-platinum artist K Camp's record label Rare Sound

Following the release of his K Camp-assisted single "Racks," and much anticipation all across the board, Rare Sound artist True Story Gee makes a splash today (March 6) by releasing his brand new project Trap Melody Kid available now on all platforms.

The 19-track project includes features from the aforementioned K Camp, as well as Sy Ari Da Kid, Eearz, True Story Ro and Paxquiao, while the likes of Bobby Kritical, Section 8, London and more handled the hard-hitting production. When it comes to Gee's style, you can expect a few things: real, authentic raps; melodic and soothing flows; and an overall message that, one way or the other, you'll be able to apply to your life. While Gee is certainly not a newcomer to this industry (he's released 4 solo mixtapes, has collab'd with K Camp and several others, performed all over the country, etc.), Trap Melody Kid is a culmination of hard work, growth and a look at what's ahead. All in all, this body of work gives fans a true inside look at Gee's life and the various things he's been through growing up in Atlanta. 

Music

Why Cue - "Time"

Why Cue is a former Lil B producer and was co-signed by the late Shawty Lo

Cardi B Co-Signs Ty Bri In Tweet Sharing Her New Video For "Bobbin"

Cardi B has co-signed Cleveland rapper Ty Bri

2KBaby Drops 'Pregame Rituals' EP ft YFN Lucci, G Herbo and Lil Durk

2KBaby's Breakthrough “Old Streets” Earned 50K uses on Tik-Tok

XXXTentaction And Lil Wayne Team For Uplifting "School Shooters" Video

XXXTentacion is making a positive impact with his posthumous release "School Shooters" featuring Lil Wayne.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eric Bellinger, Joe Moses and Young Thug - “Cheat Code Mode”

Grammy Award winning songwriter Eric Bellinger is in "Cheat Code Mode” with rappers Joe Moses and Young Thug

OMB Peezy - "Everybody"

OMB Peezy Releases His Song "Everybody" via 300 Entertainment and E-40's Sick Wid It Records

Blake Banks Releases New Single "Dance On My Grave"

Blake Banks has a few Post Malone featured tracks and has toured with G-Eazy in the past

JABBAWOCKEEZ - "Toosie Slide" by Drake

The world famous JABBAWOCKEEZ show us how to do Drake's new Toosie Slide

Ari Lennox - "BUSSIT"

Ari Lennox drops the sultry video for "BUSSIT"

Rarri Ft Lil Xan – "OMG It’s Rarri"

6ix9ine collaborator Rarri releases a new song with Lil Xan

