TtheGAWD & Max Julian Take Aim At Police w/ "The Spook Who Stepped in the Booth"

OnlineCrates

TtheGAWD & Max Julian paint a poignant picture of police brutality in Amerikkka

Evoking the words of the Minister Farrakhan and tackling police brutality head on from second one of this video, TtheGAWD & Max Julian take aim at police with their "The Spook Who Stepped in the Booth" music video, challenging the boys in blue to do better and respect Black lives.

Passion, hunger, aggression, and skill; these are just a few words that might come to mind when you hear independent Chicago emcee TtheGAWD. “GAWD” is an acronym for Getting Ahead Without Devolving. With a unique baritone, agile flow, TtheGAWD has an ear for production that compliments his style. Hailing from Chicago's now defunct LeClaire Courts housing projects, TtheGAWD realized his love for music early on. His mother would always sing around the house and she even taught him the alphabet using notable musicians of the time: “A” is for Al B. Sure, “B” is for Bobby Brown, and so on.

After taking a step away from music for two years, TtheGAWD returns with a 12 track project, fully loaded with noteworthy quotables and hard hitting beats.  He knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish with the I Am GAWD album, and alongside Chicago producer Max Julian, TtheGAWD convincingly displays the tenacity of his penmanship, his ear for solid production as well as the ability to tell engaging stories through songs. I Am GAWD is an ode to the mid to late ‘90s, grimey New York era, combined with his personal experiences growing up in Chicago’s inner city.

