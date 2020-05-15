AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ty Bri - "Gimme Sum Money"

OnlineCrates

Ty Bri follows up her Cardi B co-sign with a sexy new visual

Recently, 22-year old Cleveland rapper, Ty Bri releases the visual to her track “Gimme Sum Money.” Directed by Blaytr, the cinematic visual features Ty Bri living lavishly and getting her money.

Best known for her tracks “Bobbin” and “Candy Lady,” Ty Bri is quickly becoming a standout in the rising female rap scene. She has opened for acts like Wale, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby on tour. She performed alongside Mulatto and Flo Milli for the “Girls Trap Too” tour earlier this year and has also been co-signed by Cardi B. 

Ever since then the Ohio femcee was been co-signed by Cardi B in a recent Tweet, Ty Bri has been planning the release of an upcoming project this year which will feature “Bobbin” and this track “Gimme Sum Money.”

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

Natasha Elise Taps PnB Rock For “Ride Wit Me”

Natasha Elise links with Philly rapper for a new song called "Ride Wit Me."

Shirley Ju

100GrandRoyce - "Prodigal Sun' (Prod. by 183rd)

100GrandRoyce gives fans a gritty performance over 1983rd production

OnlineCrates

Lil Durk - "Doin Too Much"

Lil Durk gives fans a visual from his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project

OnlineCrates

Questlove Pays Tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ Set

Questlove of the Roots suggests a Stevie Wonder holiday in honor of the legendary singer/songwriter

OnlineCrates

URF TONE Drop First Single & Visual “Something 4 Ya”

URF Tone Releases New Song "Something 4 Ya"

Shirley Ju

by

wikirise

Kate Rose Drops Sensual “Outside” Visual

Miami-based singer Kate Rose drops a new single, and video which she directed too.

Shirley Ju

by

viavili.com

Breadwinner Kane is back and he's "Poppin Fa Somin"

Breadwinner Kane is still winning and he's back to prove something in 2020

Shadi Powers

by

Da General1