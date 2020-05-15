Ty Bri - "Gimme Sum Money"

Ty Bri follows up her Cardi B co-sign with a sexy new visual

Recently, 22-year old Cleveland rapper, Ty Bri releases the visual to her track “Gimme Sum Money.” Directed by Blaytr, the cinematic visual features Ty Bri living lavishly and getting her money.

Best known for her tracks “Bobbin” and “Candy Lady,” Ty Bri is quickly becoming a standout in the rising female rap scene. She has opened for acts like Wale, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby on tour. She performed alongside Mulatto and Flo Milli for the “Girls Trap Too” tour earlier this year and has also been co-signed by Cardi B.

Ever since then the Ohio femcee was been co-signed by Cardi B in a recent Tweet, Ty Bri has been planning the release of an upcoming project this year which will feature “Bobbin” and this track “Gimme Sum Money.”