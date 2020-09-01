Ty Dolla $ign Connects with Nicki Minaj for "Expensive" Video

Ty Dolla $ign pops some tags for his girl to cater to her "Expensive" taste

Like T.I. said, "it ain't trickin if you got it" and in this case he's def got it. From the big whips to the big chains to the hit records Ty Dolla $ign has been racking up the checks, so its no wonder his lady wants to spend, spend and spend again. Designer gear, nice clothes and everything a money hungry lady would want Ty Dolla shells out the dough in this hilarious and creative visual set in the hills of LA. Check it out above.