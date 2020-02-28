AllHipHop
UFO Fev & Statik Selektah Drop 'Fresh Air' Album Featuring Termanology and More

OnlineCrates

Statik Selektah has done it again!

East Harlem lyricist UFO Fev teams up with legendary DJ/Producer Statik Selektah for a new project titled "Fresh Air." The 6-track album is entirely produced by Statik, and includes guest features from Termanology, Ransom, Jose Santiago, Eto and Haile Supreme. In a time of gimmicks being all we see in Hip-Hop, this new joint effort from Fev and Statik is exactly what the game needed, some "Fresh Air."

Stream across all available digital platforms now.

