$UICIDEBOY$’ Release New Album 'Stop Staring At The Shadows'

This past Friday (February 14) the $uicidBoy$ dropped their album, Stop Staring At The Shadows.

After spending time touring on the Grey Day arena tours, the New Orleans rap duo comprised of $lick and Ruby Da Cherry, gave fans the follow up to their debut project, I Want To Die In New Orleans.

"We make music for people who don't know who they are, and where they belong. That's the whole philosophy behind $uicideBoy$: nothing is ever permanent - especially life.," $lick said.

With over 2 billion streams across the entire $uicideBoy$ catalog and over 4 million followers across social media there's no denying their success. Check out the project here via G59 Records / Caroline.