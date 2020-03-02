AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Underdawg Slim- "Believe Me" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Panama City's own Underdawg Slim is well on his way!

Photo credit: Rexway

(AllHipHop Music): Underdawg Slim is certainly the next artist to emerge from Florida's music scene, and he's back with a unique visual for his single "Believe Me". The single was produced by the one-and-only Posta.


Underdawg Slim found his passion for rapping in his younger days as he began battling rapping at school in Panama City. He would gain attention every time he rhymed because of the wordplay found in his raps. 


His passion for music runs deep, and he was influenced by his father who plays in a Jazz band. This inspiration from his father led to him playing the saxophone and being in tune with soulful music from a young age. He has been writing, recording, and honing his skills ever since.

His lyrics are based on real life experiences and his sound is a fusion of soul music, trap and real Hip Hop. Growing up, Underdawg Slim always felt like an underdog, but he never let his circumstances cloud his vision.

He always found a way to overcome, succeed and beat the odds stacked against him in any situation. His message speaks to the underdogs, and he strives to leave a legacy that motivates, encourages, and inspires others through his music.

Underdawg Slim's primary goal is to make his family proud and to put them in a better situation.

"When you listen to my music, you will see that I'm solid. Everyone claims to be real, but I like to keep it solid. You can hear it in my music and my esoteric outlook. My son is my motivation. Everything I do is for him. I will not let him down. My objective is to turn my music into dollar signs so I can take care of my family and pour back into my community," said Underdawg Slim. 

Check out his latest visual for his single "Believe Me" below.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

Floridast1

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Slum Village's Young RJ and Mega Ran Drop New Single "Pray"

Born out of mutual admiration for one another, and a mutual love for the art form of hip-hop. Mega Ran and Young RJ have teamed up to make a run through the music game together.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MaryMartinez

Selfmade Shark - "Everything Blue"

Baton Rouge Rapper Selfmade Shark Drops, “Everything Blue” ;

OnlineCrates

Detroit Rapper J. Hill, Returns From Long Hiatus With New Project

Detroit rapper J. Hill is back with fresh new music after taking an extended break.

AllHipHop Staff

Shezi Releases “No Sleep”

Shezi is back with some heat with his new banger "No Sleep."

Shirley Ju

Bonafide Beatz - EP 'PURPOSE'

Co-signed by Sway Calloway, Brooklyn's Bonafide Beatz Drops "Purpose" EP

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez

Drake Returns with 2 New Songs, Gives Nods to Jay-Z and Eminem

Drake Drew Inspiration From Eminem and Jay-Z For His Two New Singles!

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez

Malik Ninety Five - "Friend or Foe"

Malik Ninety Five, Questions Loyalty on New Track, "Friend or Foe"

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez