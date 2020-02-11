AllHipHop
Uni-G - "Pablo"

OnlineCrates
by

Uni-G takes note of everyone's desire to be El Chapo or Escobar on "Pablo"

As featured on Sway in the Morning, iHeart Radio/Power 105.1, MTV and seen at SXSW, Afropunk and more Gabriel UniLias Adjei-Gyamfi, better known by his stage name, Uni-G, returns with a new record dubbed, “Pablo.” The self-produced record that went viral on Instagram (due to heavy volume of fan-submitted covers), follows the idea that everybody wants or claims to be a thug - including Uni-G. 

For those that don't know Uni-G is an African-American Hip Hop recording artist and record producer from the Bronx who rose to fame with the release of his singles “Straight to the Head,” “Gonna Get Us” featuring Joe Budden and “Do the Cocoa Butter” in 2012. His single “Swerve” peaked at 21 on the Indie Hip Hop charts four years later in 2016. The single inspired the Swerve Tour which featured Dave East, Phresher, Smoke DZA, Nitty Scott and more, along with Uni-G.

