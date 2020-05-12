URF TONE Drop First Single & Visual “Something 4 Ya”

URF Tone Releases New Song "Something 4 Ya"

URF TONE has now released his first ever single and video called “Something 4 Ya,” featuring Rae Khalil.

The name stands for United Republic of Funk, composed of 2 hip-hop enthusiasts who are regularly engaged in dialog celebrating the art form — expressing a deep affinity for its golden era. If you love old school hip-hop, this is for you.

The new release serves as the group’s first single off their forthcoming project titled World Famous, with features from Camp Lo, Mr. Funke (Lords of the Underground), Rae Khalil (Netflix series Rhythm + Flow), and Uhmeer (actor, rapper, son of DJ Jazzy Jeff). Together URF Tone will evoke a feeling of nostalgia to all those who listen.

Speaking on the record, URF Tone state, “It’s our first release and we essentially wanted to introduce ourselves, in terms of our sound and style. We also wanted to distinguish our voice as feel-good hip-hop that’s intended to bring people together in an otherwise divisive world.”