Veteran Rapper Marchitect Drops New Album "Guns, Germs and Beats"

Rapstar Marchitect is back with a banging new project via Yaheard Records called "Guns Germs and Beats."

Hip-Hop artist and producer Marchitect (pronounced like architect) recently dropped a new album titled Guns, Germs and Beats via Yaheard Records.

The Delaware Native, initially garnered critical acclaim and international success alongside childhood friend and fellow rapper Jas Mace.The duo, collectively known as the 49ers topped Itunes in Japan and boast an extensive catalog which includes the opening theme to the hit Anime series Danganronpa.

Marchitect's latest effort Guns, Germs and Beats offers the lyrical creativity, and hard hitting production that has earned him respect in Hip Hop circles.

When asked about the title, Marchitect explains,

'I recorded the album while the whole world was on lockdown. I draw inspiration from my life. I felt this was a title and concept, fans worldwide could relate to with so much unrest during a global pandemic."

Produced by Cincinnati's DJ Mech, and Marchitect himself Guns, Germs and Beats, is a much needed breath of fresh air for Hip-Hop music. A major label betting the farm on his polished sound and flow is not far fetched.

Marchitect "Saturday Night" Official Music Video. From the album Guns Germs and Beats.

Preview, Stream or Purchase Marchitect Guns Germs and Beats.