AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Veteran Rapper Marchitect Drops New Album "Guns, Germs and Beats"

AllHipHop Staff

Rapstar Marchitect is back with a banging new project via Yaheard Records called "Guns Germs and Beats."

Hip-Hop artist and producer Marchitect (pronounced like architect) recently dropped a new album titled Guns, Germs and Beats via Yaheard Records. 

The Delaware Native, initially garnered critical acclaim and international success alongside childhood friend and fellow rapper Jas Mace.The duo, collectively known as the 49ers topped Itunes in Japan and boast an extensive catalog which includes the opening theme to the hit Anime series Danganronpa. 

Marchitect's latest effort Guns, Germs and Beats offers the lyrical creativity, and hard hitting production that has earned him respect in Hip Hop circles.

When asked about the title, Marchitect explains,

'I recorded the album while the whole world was on lockdown. I draw inspiration from my life. I felt this was a title and concept, fans worldwide could relate to with so much unrest during a global pandemic."

Produced by Cincinnati's DJ Mech, and Marchitect himself Guns, Germs and Beats, is a much needed breath of fresh air for Hip-Hop music. A major label betting the farm on his polished sound and flow is not far fetched.

Marchitect "Saturday Night" Official Music Video. From the album Guns Germs and Beats.

Preview, Stream or Purchase Marchitect Guns Germs and Beats.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

B. Howard - We Are Champions (Official Video) ft. Van Ness Wu

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence.

AllHipHop Staff

Bobby Fishscale Agrees With B. Simone On "No 9 to 5"

Bobby Fishscale is on the rise and the Southern rapper isn't telling letting up.

AllHipHop Staff

Ron Suno Drops “Bussin” ft. Smoove’L Off His ‘Swag Like Mike’ Tape

Ron Suno is of the Brooklyn drill sound,. And now he returns with the brand new song "Bussing."

Shirley Ju

Hillside Budda- “Love Suicide”

Hillside Budda is a young and upcoming artist with a unique Hip Hop style using both conscious and Trap music.

AllHipHop Staff

NewMoney Quez- "Keep Going"

The Atlanta rappers shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

AllHipHop Staff

Dremon Drops Innovative Video For New Song "No Exaggeration"

Dremon is back with a brand new single and video called "No Exaggeration."

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper G.K. Teams With The Beat Bully For “Picture”

Judgemental Records artist G.K. recently dropped the visual for his single “Picture” Produced By The Beat Bully.

AllHipHop Staff

Young S.H.O. Taps Sauce Walka For “More Then You Had”

Young S.H.O. and Sauce Walka link up for the new track “More Then You Had.”

Shirley Ju

by

Lewis1001

Cavalier Drops 'El Sol'- A Lush Journey In Blackness

Cavalier is here and the Brooklyn artist shares the visuals on his artsy opus "El Sol."

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed