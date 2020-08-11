AllHipHop
Vic Mensa Emerges from a Self-Imposed Exile With "No More Teardrops"

OnlineCrates

Vic Mensa was replenishing his soul and now he's back with a new song, "No More Teardrops"

Recently Chi-Town rapper Vic Mensa emerged from a self-imposed exile after working on himself and replenishing his soul. Building and preparing to premiere the record as part of Lolapalooza's live stream, "No More Teardrops," is a long-awaited return to his rap roots. What better of a way to return than with a protest anthem that speaks to the injustices of our world today? The new song will be included on Roc Nation's upcoming Reprise project, a collection of songs curated by Roc Nation made up of tracks from multiple artists uniting. This collection of songs was compiled with hopes to bring awareness to social justice issues. A portion of proceeds will go to funding organizations that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other violations of civil rights.

Music

