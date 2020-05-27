AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Vwillz- 'Both of Us'

AllHipHop Staff

Vwillz releases new 'Both of Us' EP!.

(AllHipHop Music) Following the radio debut of the title track cut on Travis Mills Beats1/ Apple Music show earlier this week, Vwillz (@iamvwillz)  liberates 'Both of Us' the EP in its entirety. 

The 4-track collection of songs was preceded by the Freddie Mercury inspired loosie "Emo Rhapsody," which highlights the Colorado Springs native's Hip-Pop style and his affinity for music culture as a whole. 

When describing his latest body of work, the CMG recording artist simply explains it as an audible love story.

Vwillz on the project:

"BOTH OF US have never been here before, so as this continues to grow I hope you never LEAVE ME, as it’s my job to ensure I LOVE YOU BETTER, and continue to grow our relationship alongside my career. This one Is very special to me and I hope it becomes special to you too. Thank you to everyone that's been supporting me on this journey, Without the Vwillz family, I wouldn’t be anything.”

Check out the visual to the single, and take a listen to the EP below!

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

R&B Singer LeVelle Shares New Visual For “Why”

Audiences were already in store for a musical treat with the "Why" single, now the R&B singer has released the visual.

AllHipHop Staff

Jerome Whitaker - "Twist It" Video

The Michigan rapper recently shared with us the official cartoon video of his newest release.

AllHipHop Staff

Messiah Ramkissoon's "Rotten Cotton" Bangs On Slavery And In Speakers

Messiah Ramkissoon emerges as a necessary voice embodied in his new song "Rotten Cotton."

ClassicOne

by

illseed

Hip Hop Producer Hassan Shareef releases hot new music

"Two things that I have learned in this industry is that it's all about relationships and everyone and their mother is trying to get on,"

AllHipHop Staff

Big L Documentary Surfaces by Mass Appeal

One of the greatest emcees ever is getting a documentary by Mass Appeal

OnlineCrates

Dreamville – "Don’t Hit Me Right Now" ft. Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy...

Dreamville revisits Revenge of the Dreamers 3 with a new visual for “Don’t Hit Me Right Now”

OnlineCrates

Lit Yoshi Feat. Fredo Bang - "Again"

Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang got a banger on their hands with "Again"

OnlineCrates