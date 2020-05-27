Vwillz- 'Both of Us'

Vwillz releases new 'Both of Us' EP!.

(AllHipHop Music) Following the radio debut of the title track cut on Travis Mills Beats1/ Apple Music show earlier this week, Vwillz (@iamvwillz) liberates 'Both of Us' the EP in its entirety.

The 4-track collection of songs was preceded by the Freddie Mercury inspired loosie "Emo Rhapsody," which highlights the Colorado Springs native's Hip-Pop style and his affinity for music culture as a whole.

When describing his latest body of work, the CMG recording artist simply explains it as an audible love story.

Vwillz on the project:

"BOTH OF US have never been here before, so as this continues to grow I hope you never LEAVE ME, as it’s my job to ensure I LOVE YOU BETTER, and continue to grow our relationship alongside my career. This one Is very special to me and I hope it becomes special to you too. Thank you to everyone that's been supporting me on this journey, Without the Vwillz family, I wouldn’t be anything.”

Check out the visual to the single, and take a listen to the EP below!