Wale - "Love (Her Fault)" ft Bryson Tiller

As Wale gears up for his upcoming tour fans are treated to a new single featuring none other than the reclusive Bryson Tiller. Kicking things off in January at Brooklyn Steel, Wale will weave his way through the South and the Midwest with Dates in Tennessee, Alabama, Kansas, Texas and California before he heads overseas to Europe, eventually coming back home to the states for a few homecoming shows. 2019 was a big year for Wale as Wow… That’s Crazy, which includes #1 single “On Chill” featuring Jeremih reached the top of the charts. What’s more in 2019, Wale has accumulated over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has reached over half a billion channel views on YouTube.

JANUARY

1/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

1/17 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

1/18 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

1/19 Birmingham, AL Iron City

1/21 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

1/22 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

1/24 Dallas, TX House of Blues

1/25 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

1/26 Houston, TX House of Blues

1/29 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

FEBRUARY

2/1 Berlin, DE Lido

2/2 Hamburg, DE Knust

2/3 Cologne, DE CBE

2/4 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

2/5 Paris, FR La Bellevilloise

2/7 London, UK XOYO

2/14 Atlanta, GA Believe

2/15 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore