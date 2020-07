The TRIPLE OG Warren G and West Coast hit maker Ty Dolla $ign connect for a perfect Summer song!

Warren G has been lacing up the streets for decades and Ty Dolla $ign is one of the biggest hit makers in the world. Together these two Angelenos are making sure to keep the streets cool and it's def need . This weekend parts of Southern California are expected to hit triple digit heat and this might be one of the only ways to cool off. Tune in and enjoy above: