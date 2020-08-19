AllHipHop
Who is P2? Check His New Visual "Speedway" That Went Viral This Week

OnlineCrates

P2's "Speedway" visual has been trending on YouTube for about a week!

With almost 2 million views in just under a week, its not a surprise that rising Los Angeles rapper P2 has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Not a small feat for someone who is independent. Combine his followings on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and other platforms and P2 is absolutely deserving of your attention. The young homie cracked the code - and he's still independent and making a nice bag each month. Tune in above and enjoy!

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

Fernande1z

Mo3 & Kevin Gates Share Stories Of "Broken Love"

Mo3 has been on a tear lately working with Boosie, Kevin Gates and more!

OnlineCrates

Internet Money Goes Into a Fish Tank For "Lemonade" w/ Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav

Internet Money is a producer collective and their new project B4THESTORM is PACKED with features

OnlineCrates

iNTeLL, Son of U-God, Releases "Legacy Drip" Video via Tommy Boy

U-God's son was shot in the stomach in the mid 90's and had to learn how to walk again - now he's back rapping as "iNTeL

OnlineCrates

Polo G Pays Tribe to 'Martin' With New Visual

Polo G brings to life the classic Black sitcom, Martin, for his new visual "Martin & Gina"

OnlineCrates

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Paints With His Kids In "Kacey Talk" Visual

NBA Youngboy gets in some daddy day care time with the kids for his "Kacey Talk" visual!

OnlineCrates

Bronx Rapper Scar Mega Drops Music Video For "F Quarantine" Ft Dave East

Bronx and Harlem connect on one track as Scar Mega and Dave East link up for the "F Quarantine" music video

OnlineCrates

Antwon Bailey- "Find You"

The Queens crooner is bringing a signature sound to R&B.

AllHipHop Staff

Insomniak973 Drops "Hate Me" Shaking Up 2020

New Jersey native Insomniak973 is a new artist you must know because he plans to take the music world by storm.

Shirley Ju