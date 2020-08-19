Who is P2? Check His New Visual "Speedway" That Went Viral This Week

P2's "Speedway" visual has been trending on YouTube for about a week!

With almost 2 million views in just under a week, its not a surprise that rising Los Angeles rapper P2 has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Not a small feat for someone who is independent. Combine his followings on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and other platforms and P2 is absolutely deserving of your attention. The young homie cracked the code - and he's still independent and making a nice bag each month. Tune in above and enjoy!