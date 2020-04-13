Why Cue - "Time"

Why Cue is a former Lil B producer and was co-signed by the late Shawty Lo

Why Cue returns to the internet airwaves with a new visual dubbed "Time" from his unreleased Xxotic 2 project. The melodic single shares his experiences of how most of his peers change over time while he is kicking back in an AirBNB. After garnering over a million views on his visual "Drippin," Why Cue makes a come back again with another self directed video. The former Lil B producer Cue was co-signed by Shawty Lo and debuted with national radio play in 2017 but this is a new look for the fans. Edits were done by Nick Nat Media for this Roswell Gray produced record from his sequel EP Xxotic 2 which will be available this Summer.