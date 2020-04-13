AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Why Cue - "Time"

OnlineCrates

Why Cue is a former Lil B producer and was co-signed by the late Shawty Lo

Why Cue returns to the internet airwaves with a new visual dubbed "Time" from his unreleased Xxotic 2 project. The melodic single shares his experiences of how most of his peers change over time while he is kicking back in an AirBNB.  After garnering over a million views on his visual "Drippin," Why Cue makes a come back again with another self directed video. The former Lil B producer Cue was co-signed by Shawty Lo and debuted with national radio play in 2017 but this is a new look for the fans. Edits were done by Nick Nat Media for this Roswell Gray produced record from his sequel EP Xxotic 2 which will be available this Summer.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

True Story Gee - "Trap Melody Kid" ft K Camp, Sy Ari Da Kid, Eearz

True Story Gee is currently signed to multi-platinum artist K Camp's record label Rare Sound

OnlineCrates

Cardi B Co-Signs Ty Bri In Tweet Sharing Her New Video For "Bobbin"

Cardi B has co-signed Cleveland rapper Ty Bri

OnlineCrates

2KBaby Drops 'Pregame Rituals' EP ft YFN Lucci, G Herbo and Lil Durk

2KBaby's Breakthrough “Old Streets” Earned 50K uses on Tik-Tok

OnlineCrates

XXXTentaction And Lil Wayne Team For Uplifting "School Shooters" Video

XXXTentacion is making a positive impact with his posthumous release "School Shooters" featuring Lil Wayne.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eric Bellinger, Joe Moses and Young Thug - “Cheat Code Mode”

Grammy Award winning songwriter Eric Bellinger is in "Cheat Code Mode” with rappers Joe Moses and Young Thug

OnlineCrates

OMB Peezy - "Everybody"

OMB Peezy Releases His Song "Everybody" via 300 Entertainment and E-40's Sick Wid It Records

OnlineCrates

Blake Banks Releases New Single "Dance On My Grave"

Blake Banks has a few Post Malone featured tracks and has toured with G-Eazy in the past

OnlineCrates

JABBAWOCKEEZ - "Toosie Slide" by Drake

The world famous JABBAWOCKEEZ show us how to do Drake's new Toosie Slide

OnlineCrates

Ari Lennox - "BUSSIT"

Ari Lennox drops the sultry video for "BUSSIT"

OnlineCrates

Rarri Ft Lil Xan – "OMG It’s Rarri"

6ix9ine collaborator Rarri releases a new song with Lil Xan

OnlineCrates