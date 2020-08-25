AllHipHop

Will Coloan's "Black Man" Remixes Stevie Wonder With An Inspirational Twist With Nas, Jay-Z, Will Smith & Others

Will Coloan drops an AfroBeat dance track that pays respects to Black men.

(AllHipHop Music) It is hard to find inspirational music these days, at least commercially. Will Coloan, a musical and creative impresario, has remixed Stevie Wonder's 1976 song “Black Man” and given it an infectious AfroBeat overhaul. The song can be found on Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

The original “Black Man” is on Songs In The Key of Life, widely regarded as Stevie Wonder's most impressive musical outing. The song recollects many accomplishments from men of all hues. With the remix, Coloan narrows it a bit to feature contemporary men of distinction. The newly released video features a wide range of talents - from Denzel Washingto to AllHipHop's own Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur to Richard Pryor to Nas To Gil Scott Heron to Jay-Z to Fred Hampton to Nipsey Hussle and many, many more. The video also pays homage to Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter and those impacted by Covid-19. Check out "Black Man" below. 

▶Directed, Edited, & Produced by Will Coloan (@ColoanBrands) 

▶Track Produced & Arranged by Will Coloan 

