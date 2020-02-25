Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy Drop "Push It" To Rep Their Hometown

Check out this new single by Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy who are repping North Carolina to the fullest.

Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy are here to put North Carolina on the map in this rap game.

Following in the footsteps of J. Cole and DaBaby, the two plan to continue what they started when it comes to music superstars. Both Raleigh natives, the two aspiring artists are currently signed to indie label Hazardous Records, based in their hometown.

“Push It” is a street anthem for all the people in their home state, and around the world. The 3-minute record contains a melodic, trap vibe, lacing your speakers with hard-hitting 808s.

The vocals and harmonies the dynamic duo create the perfect soundscape to get lost in the record. This will motivate you to go out and get it!