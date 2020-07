High above the Hollywood Hills, Wiz Khalifa returns over a classic Dr. Dre song!

Wiz is still Wiz, from the cars to the bars to the smoke, you already know the young Pixburgh rapper is doing it BIG at every chance he gets. High above the Hollywood Hills we get a visual of the iconic rapper at his best. Joining Wiz at his Hollywood Hills crib, the Taylor Gang leader blows heavy smoke surrounded by voluptuous women as he continues to promote his most recent project, The Saga of Wiz.