Wiz and Tyga drops a new visual from HIGH up!

With Coronavirus full blown Wiz and Tyga link up for a trippy new visual for Wiz's song "Contact." In the visual Wiz and Tyga rap from high above the earth in hot air balloons. Its a colorful visual and a slapper of beat that would have the clubs rocking would it not be for this Covid-19 crisis. In addition to Wiz's new cut, he's also pushing his video game called Weed Farm which you can download here: .