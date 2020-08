Wiz brings out the Taylor Gang and Bash for his new music video!

TGOD don't smoke that basic greenery aka that "Bammer." From the new rides to the Rollies you know these Pittsburgh natives are living that GOOD LIFE in Los Angeles. As you can see in the visual that features Wiz's son Bash and other members of the Taylor Gang like Ty Dolla $ign is all fun and games as the Taylors show out for their ringleader's newest visual release...