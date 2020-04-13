X2Ceezy Ft. Jose Guapo - "So Much Money"

Memphis rapper X2Ceezy has worked with other artists from Memphis like Kia Shine, La Chat & Project Pat

Memphis rapper x2Ceezy might finally be taking off after releasing his brand new single “So Much Money” featuring Atlanta based rapper Jose Guapo. This artist has worked with legendary artists from Memphis like Kia Shine and former Three 6 Mafia members La Chat & Project Pat. He plans on releasing his first album entitled “Royal Flush” during summer/fall of 2020. x2Ceezy raps with the same hunger, passion and drive that he came into the game with as he lets everyone know, “Got so much money, don’t know what to do with it. I might go and blow it all on stupid shit.”