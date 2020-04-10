XXXTentaction And Lil Wayne Team For Uplifting "School Shooters" Video

XXXTentacion dropped a classic video today from beyond the grave, featuring no less than rap star Lil Wayne.

(AllHipHop News) Warning: Watch this video, not with your eyes but your heart.

Even from the grave, XXXTentacion is touching lives with a powerful message advocating for the rights of children, teens, and young adults.

In the new video for “School Shooters” featuring Lil Wayne and released posthumously, the multi-platinum artist addresses youth gun violence and bullying.

The song is off of his latest album Bad Vibes Forever and is a song dedicated to the Stoneman Douglas High School victims (17 in all) who were shot in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day 2018.

XXXTentacion was incredibly moved by this tragedy, and before he died penned and recorded this song.

In this video, directed by Eif Rivera, you see a remembrance graphic that is subsequently followed by a picture of XXXTentaciom, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, visiting one of the Parkland survivors, Anthony Borges while he was in the hospital.

This visit was the actual beginning of a beautiful friendship between the two, even as Borges survives the thoughtful emcee.

The "School Shooters" video also takes on bullying, showing the viewers what bullying in 2020 looks like in schools— and how that violence produces other violence.

It truly is a powerful piece of art, dramatically spitting images of students trampled over as they try to run for their lives out of their classrooms or into some classrooms. You also see the police outside the schools, aiming to protect but adding to the commotion.

As an added point of distinction, you see Lil Wayne, the father of X’s generation of emcees still relating to the pain that has traumatized a whole cluster of people under the age of 25.

If the world is ready for anything, it should be a song like this.