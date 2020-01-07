YFL KELVIN - "Front Street" Ft Machine Gun Kelly & YFL Pooh

AllHipHop
Cleveland has one with the YFL movement!

Welcome to C-Town where you will get put out there on "Front Street". Just ask MGK and the YFL gang and you will know that they're coming for the rap industry's neck in 2020. There's a lot of talent on the shores of Lake Erie, the only question is can they find their way out of the struggle? Tune in below as MGK makes a push for the gang and drops a dope verse for this rising Cleveland movement that recently signed to DEF JAM.

