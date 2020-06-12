YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

Compton rapper YG dropped the highly anticipated visuals for his new protest anthem "FTP."

The acronym stand for "fuck the police" and was inspired by N.W.A.'s 1989 hit song of the same name.

YG's focuses on a variety of injustices inflicted upon the local Los Angeles community at the hands of cops, as protests stretch into their fourth week, over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

YG shot an epic video for "FTP" during a huge protest in Los Angeles last weekend, which drew over 10,000 people.