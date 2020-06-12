AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

AllHipHop Staff

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

Compton rapper YG dropped the highly anticipated visuals for his new protest anthem "FTP." 

The acronym stand for "fuck the police" and was inspired by N.W.A.'s 1989 hit song of the same name. 

YG's focuses on a variety of injustices inflicted upon the local Los Angeles community at the hands of cops, as protests stretch into their fourth week, over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. 

YG shot an epic video for "FTP" during a huge protest in Los Angeles last weekend, which drew over 10,000 people. 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

by

Download Mp3

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

Young S.H.O. Taps Sauce Walka For “More Then You Had”

Young S.H.O. and Sauce Walka link up for the new track “More Then You Had.”

Shirley Ju

Cavalier Drops 'El Sol'- A Lush Journey In Blackness

Cavalier is here and the Brooklyn artist shares the visuals on his artsy opus "El Sol."

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Houston’s Yung Martez Delivers ‘Certain Moments’ Mixtape

Yung Martez has made a name for himself in the Houston Hip Hop scene.

AllHipHop Staff

Miracle - "Sooner Than Often" Video

Miracle recently signed a deal with Super Nova Music.

AllHipHop Staff

North Carolina Rapper Ramel Shakur Drops Music Video For "OK"

What's in the water in North Carolina? Seems like we are finding a dope new rapper in the Carolinas every week!

OnlineCrates

by

SamanthaBalmer

Some Guy Named Lee Ft. Benny The Butcher & D Love - "More Product"

Benny The Butcher lends a verse to Atlanta based rapper Some Guy Named Lee

OnlineCrates

by

SamanthaBalmer

Blake Banks - “Dance On My Grave”

After songs with Post Malone and tours with G-Eazy, Blake Banks is gaining a huge underground following online

OnlineCrates

by

AliciaForlonge

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RebeccaEFrechette