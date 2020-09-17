Young Mills Ft. Al-doe "Movin'" Video

Young Mills is bringing authenticity back.

(AllHipHop Music) Young Mills returns with his new single and music video, “Movin’,” The record features fellow Brooklyn artist Al-doe, and the pair tell their respective stories about their experiences in Brooklyn.

Mills sticks true to his formula with the staccato bars about moving work over the Drill-infused beat. He speeds up the tempo once he gets to the chorus.

“I done moved so much blues they thought that I was crip // I ain’t nothin like you rap n*ggas RIP to Nip,” the Brooklyn emcee spit, paying homage to the late West Coast rapper.

In a previous interview, Young Mills mentioned that he wants to leave an imprint in the Hip Hop industry by bringing back authenticity to the game.

“I feel like a lot of artists in this day and age talk about a lot of things they’re not involved in or have NEVER done for that matter,” he said.

“What makes ME different from other artists ONLY being able to speak for myself is MY authenticity. A lot of my musical content I can say I have once done before,” Mills added.

If you’re trying to get a better idea of who the “Movin” rapper is, listen to his other records including "Don't Talk About It," and "Bag Boy" available on all streaming platforms.

Check out the video for "Movin" below.