Young S.H.O. Taps Sauce Walka For “More Then You Had”

Shirley Ju

Young S.H.O. and Sauce Walka link up for the new track “More Then You Had.”

Young S.H.O has been doing music since the young age of 5, and he hasn’t let his foot off the gas pedal one bit.

By age 11, he recorded his first record titled “SCHOOL IS COOL.”

By age 14, he joined a rap group named MOB and shut down stages and talent shows all over Atlanta and South Carolina. By age 17, he joined another group titled M80 and released multiple mixtapes.

Since then, he’s shifted his focus to his own artistry, creating his own imprint titled SPL Entertainment.

Regardless, he remains passionate, hard-working, dedicated, and disciplined. Earlier this year, S.H.O. returned with his hardest song to date: “More Then You Have” featuring Texas’ own Sauce Walka.

With over 27.5K followers on Instagram alone, real name Shannon Deonte Collins plans to take over the rap game. Listen to the banger above! 

