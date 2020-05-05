AllHipHop
Young Thug and Chris Brown are "Slime & B"

OnlineCrates

Young Thug and Chris Brown combine forces to form "Slime & B"

Somehow the labels didn't get in the way of this new Young Thug and Chris Brown project and somehow things have worked out in the favor of the fans. With additional features from Major 9, Shad Da God, Gunna, Lil Duke, Too $hort, E-40 and Hoodybaby this project is the singing trap that the streets needed during this COVID-19 crisis. Undoubtably there are a host of stand out tracks on this project, but Bay Area fans will especially enjoy the Too $hort and E-40 featured track "Undrunk." There is already some controversy surrounding the project as some have taken offense to the track, "She Bumped Her Head." Tune in above:

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tee Grizzley Connects with Scott Storch for "I Spy" Music Video

Bouncing back from tragedy Tee Grizzley returns with a new visual and a big grizzley chain!

OnlineCrates

Mozzy - "Unethical & Deceitful"

Mozzy's project 'Beyond Bulletproof' is making major waves in the streets...

OnlineCrates

The Free Nationals Feat. Anderson .Paak, Chronixx & India Shawn on NPR Tiny Desk

Anderson.Pak collaborators and backing band, The Free Nationals rock out NPRs Tiny Desk

OnlineCrates

FBG Duck Trends On YouTube With "Ugly"

Welcome to the world of FBG Duck, check out "Ugly" here!

OnlineCrates

by

sukantaparthib

The Mafia's meet as Rob Vicious and DJ Paul join forces for his new single "L3V3L"

Rob Vicious drops a new single & video for his new single L3V3. Produced by Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul.

MC

Lil Durk Releases "Viral Moment" From The Upcoming "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2"!

Lil Durk just released a new track and video, "Viral Moment" along with a merch drop and the announcement of his upcoming mixtape, "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" dropping May 8th.

MC

Rick Ross Joins Big B & L4L on New Track "Be Like Me"

Check out this loosey Rick Ross verse that dropped amidst the COVID-19 crisis

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud - ‘Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired’ EP

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud put together a soulful project featuring Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes

OnlineCrates

Lua Proc -The Definition of Determination

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp Cs own with boldness, honesty , and grand announcement reaching his peers

AllHipHop Staff

Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

OnlineCrates