Young Thug and Chris Brown are "Slime & B"

Young Thug and Chris Brown combine forces to form "Slime & B"

Somehow the labels didn't get in the way of this new Young Thug and Chris Brown project and somehow things have worked out in the favor of the fans. With additional features from Major 9, Shad Da God, Gunna, Lil Duke, Too $hort, E-40 and Hoodybaby this project is the singing trap that the streets needed during this COVID-19 crisis. Undoubtably there are a host of stand out tracks on this project, but Bay Area fans will especially enjoy the Too $hort and E-40 featured track "Undrunk." There is already some controversy surrounding the project as some have taken offense to the track, "She Bumped Her Head." Tune in above: